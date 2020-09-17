MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump's top trade adviser on Thursday lauded the Foxconn manufacturing project in Wisconsin, despite ongoing questions about the Taiwan-based company's contract for billions in state tax credits.

Peter Navarro, White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, told the State Journal he's confident Foxconn Technology Group's project will reach completion when the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

