...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...IN WISCONSIN, DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, WASHBURN AND SAWYER
COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, SOUTHERN LAKE, SOUTHERN COOK, NORTHERN
AITKIN AND CARLTON AND SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES
THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE GRAND PORTAGE
RESERVATION, THE FOND DU LAC BAND AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, BIG
SANDY LAKE AREA.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
&&
Top Trump trade adviser says Foxconn will 'bear great fruit'
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump's top trade adviser on Thursday lauded the Foxconn manufacturing project in Wisconsin, despite ongoing questions about the Taiwan-based company's contract for billions in state tax credits.
Peter Navarro, White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, told the State Journal he's confident Foxconn Technology Group's project will reach completion when the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.