Top students academically in the HHS Class of 2022 and their favorite educators are: (Front, L-R) Jennifer Waystedt, Emma Waystedt, Olivia Neas, Anneliese Bauer, Mimi Dahlby, Adrienne Shilling, Anna Morgan, Natalie Miller, Payton Carothers, Rylee Lutz, Kathy Lutz, Avery Wellauer, Terriann Quaderer, Ryleigh Wunrow, Laura Siverling and Brooke Quast; (back, L-R) Matt Halberg, Eric Kringle, David Eckstrom, Josie Nelson, Allie Zawistowski, Erin Morgan, Kathryn Von Arb, Charlene Van Etten, Jennifer Wellauer, Rosa Hansen, Kirsten Strottman, Tracy Maddry, Lily Eytheson, Susan Eytcheson, Chase McCallum, D.J. Woelber, Noah LeBlanc and Joe Brennan.
Seventeen students who are the top 10% academically of the Hayward High School Class of 2022 and their favorite educators were honored by the Hayward School District and local community at the Excellence in Education banquet Wednesday, May 18, at The Steakhouse and Lodge.
The guest speaker was 2009 HHS graduate Molly (Burger) LeBlanc. She graduated from Northern Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science, and skied for their Nordic ski team. After graduation, she worked for Cliffs Natural Resources, then for Communications and Power Industries in Boston, Massachusetts. In 2019 she and her husband moved back to Hayward and she now works as environmental health and safety manager for Louisiana-Pacific (LP) in Hayward. She earned a master’s of business administration degree from Endicott College in 2021.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on which political party they believe will be energized if the US Supreme Court reverses the landmark abortion decision Roe vs. Wade that made abortion a right in all states.
