Timothy Michael DeWitt, age 22, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on Lake Namakagon, Cable, Wisconsin, from injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident. He was born on February 26, 2000, the son of Michael R. DeWitt and Darci (Cross) DeWitt.

Tim was employed since 2018 at Todd’s Redi Mix as a pump driver. He also groomed the snowmobile trails for the Bayfield County snowmobile Alliance Namakagon Trail groomers. Tim graduated from Drummond High School in 2018. After graduation he attended Northwood Technical college, receiving his class A license. During high school he worked at Four Seasons Resort on Lake Namakagon.

