95 years ago

Jan. 26, 1928: Dr. Charles A. Eastman, who has spent the past two years in this county studying the Indian customs of the Chippewa tribe, has left New York City for England where he will spend two months lecturing to school boys and girls in the interest of the Brooks-Bright Foundation on the subject of Indian customs and their relations to the Caucasian. His aim is to further the cause of world peace through a better understanding among nations.

