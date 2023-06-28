95 years ago

July 12, 1928: The big game hunting pictures taken by F.W. Ford in the jungles of Africa were shown at the Grand Theater, Monday evening, July 9 under the auspices of the Hayward Rod & Gun Club. Mr. Ford, who gave a very interesting talk about his experiences while in the jungles, was introduced to the large audience by John O. Moreland, secretary of the Club.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments