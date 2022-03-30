95 years ago

March 31, 1927: Out of a total population of 1200, 150 men crowded into the American Legion Cabin to hear Assistant Superintendent of Fisheries, Robert Ripple, tell about how and what to do to restock the water of the 150 lakes in the Hayward region, to insure a continuation of the fine fishing in our area. The Hayward Rod and Gun Club sponsored the meeting and dinner, and asked Mr. Ripple to come at this time to start them right in the operation of the privately owned pike hatchery, which they have just completed, and which will yield 17,000,000 fry to the local waters.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments