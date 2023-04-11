95 years ago

May 3, 1928: All hail the tourist! What a spender he is! A careful survey of the State Highway Commission shows that tourists visiting the state by automobile alone, left nearly $112,000,000 is Wisconsin last year in a brief season of 100 days. Visitors by rail contributed an additional quarter million dollars during 1927 — all to the direct benefit of every community and business in the state.

