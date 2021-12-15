Driving to the basket

Hurriane guard Greta Schmitt dribbles past Northwestern’s Madison Bobula during the Dec. 9 girls basketball game at the RJS Gym.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Behind 23 points by Tieryn Plasch, the Northwestern Tigers pulled away in the second half for a 57-43 win over the Hayward Hurricanes in girls basketball at the RJS Gym Thursday, Dec. 9.

The Tigers jumped out to an early 9-1 lead, but the Canes battled back on a 3-point play by Anna Morgan at 5:50 of the first half to tie the game at 18-18. Maekayla Cadotte put in a rebound and Brooke Quast scored on a drive to keep the Canes close at 25-24.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments