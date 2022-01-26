canes vs. tigers

Hurricane wrestler Bradey Gottwald, top, grapples with Northwestern’s Devon Walker in a 220-pound match at the RJS Gym in Hayward Jan.20.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward-Northwood Hurricanes wrestling team won their first two matches, but then lost 10 straight matches in a showdown with the Northwestern Tigers at the RJS Gym in Hayward Thursday, Jan. 20.

The Tigers won the meet 63-18.

