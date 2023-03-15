U.S. Rep Tom Tiffany (R-7) has announced mobile office hours for the month of March for Sawyer County.

On Monday, March 20 from 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. at the Hayward City Hall a member of Congressman Tom Tiffany’s staff will be at the city hall to help and assist residents who might be having questions or concerns with a federal agency. No appointment is necessary and staff is able to assist with federal matters concerning the Internal Revenue Service, Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare, passports, and more.

