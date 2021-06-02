Tick season is upon us, and with it comes the possibility of Lyme and other tick-related diseases.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ most recent study, in 2019, showed that Sawyer County is one of the highest in the state for people contracting Lyme disease, with more than 100 confirmed cases. The study was done per 100,000 Wisconsin residents.

