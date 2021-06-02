UW-Eau Claire students Breanna Rheinschmidt and Brittany Kent drag for ticks at Big Falls County Park. The duo are working as interns for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department as part of an effort to study the prevalence of ticks carrying Lyme disease in the area.
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a black-legged tick, also known as a deer tick.
Associated Press
Tick season is upon us, and with it comes the possibility of Lyme and other tick-related diseases.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ most recent study, in 2019, showed that Sawyer County is one of the highest in the state for people contracting Lyme disease, with more than 100 confirmed cases. The study was done per 100,000 Wisconsin residents.
