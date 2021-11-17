The Hayward Quilts of Valor Stitchers awarded Quilts of Valor to three local Armed Forces veterans during the Hayward High School Choir Veterans Day concert Nov. 9. They are Anthony Wolowicz (left), Traci Schellhammer (right) and Tara Johnson (not pictured).
During the Hayward High School Choir Veterans Day concert Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Hayward Quilts of Valor Stitchers awarded Quilts of Valor to three local Armed Forces veterans as a thank-you for their service. They are:
• Anthony F. Wolowicz. He served as an airman in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1967, performing munitions maintenance as weapons mechanic on F-102 aircraft. He was stationed at Truax Field in Madison and was deployed to Clark Air Base, Philippines, and Bien Hoa Air Base and Tan Son Nhut Air Base during the Vietnam War. He received the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon.
