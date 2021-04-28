Three Hayward Hurricane seniors have been named to this 2020-21 Heart O’ North Conference All-Academic Team.
The students — Ingrid Sokup, Cassidy Gould and Sierra Clifford — were submitted for recognition by Hayward High School administrators. The selections are based on cumulative grade point averages, ACT or SAT test scores, participation in school activities, organizations, programs and community service.
