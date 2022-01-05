Over the past several weeks, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperative investigations with the LCO Tribal Police Department and Town of Hayward Police Department, have arrested several individuals in connection with burglaries and thefts that occurred recently in the Hayward area.

Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said that as a result of the investigations, three adult males were taken into custody on Sawyer County warrants and a state Department of Corrections warrant.

