At 3:01 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies assisted by the City of Hayward Police and the LCO Police Department responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress at the Black Iron Bar and Grill located at 12131 Highway 77, 11 miles east of Hayward in the Town of Spider Lake.

Upon arrival deputies learned that there were possibly two suspects wearing masks attempting to break into the bar. The two fled on foot into the woods when the owner arrived.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments