...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TUESDAY...
.LOW PRESSURE IS EXPECTED TO BRING ACCUMULATING SNOW FOR MOST OF
THE AREA TUESDAY INTO TUESDAY NIGHT. ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5
INCHES ARE LIKELY, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS UP TO 6" POSSIBLE
IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE NORTH SHORE DUE TO LAKE EFFECT
SNOW. HEAVIEST SNOWFALL RATES ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN THE
AFTERNOON AND EVENING, WHICH WILL LEAD TO DETERIORATING ROAD
CONDITIONS FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES.
LOCALLY HIGHER ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 6" ARE POSSIBLE IN THE
HIGHER ELEVATIONS ALONG THE NORTH SHORE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND
NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR
511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN.
Three arrested in burglary at Black Iron Bar & Grill
At 3:01 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies assisted by the City of Hayward Police and the LCO Police Department responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress at the Black Iron Bar and Grill located at 12131 Highway 77, 11 miles east of Hayward in the Town of Spider Lake.
Upon arrival deputies learned that there were possibly two suspects wearing masks attempting to break into the bar. The two fled on foot into the woods when the owner arrived.
