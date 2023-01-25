...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI
and Sand Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Thomas H. Hausman, age 81, of Antioch Illinois, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Froedtert Hospital Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit in Milwaukee. He was born in Chicago on February 21, 1941 to Henry T. and Doris Hausman. Henry died in 1942, and Doris married his stepfather, Zenon Novak.
Tom graduated from Hayward High School (Wisconsin) in 1959 and became the first recipient of the HCSEF (Ernest Harnden) Scholarship. He graduated from Marquette University in 1963 with a BA in Speech and English and in 1968 with a MA in English. In 1968 he married Kathryn JoAnn Baggott in Milwaukee.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers about what it means that Sawyer County set a record for collecting county sales tax in 2022, the .5 of the 5.5% sales tax on most retail goods. The county collected $2.857 million in county sales tax for 2022 versus $2.636 million in 2021.
