Thomas H. Hausman, age 81, of Antioch Illinois, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Froedtert Hospital Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit in Milwaukee. He was born in Chicago on February 21, 1941 to Henry T. and Doris Hausman. Henry died in 1942, and Doris married his stepfather, Zenon Novak.

Tom graduated from Hayward High School (Wisconsin) in 1959 and became the first recipient of the HCSEF (Ernest Harnden) Scholarship. He graduated from Marquette University in 1963 with a BA in Speech and English and in 1968 with a MA in English. In 1968 he married Kathryn JoAnn Baggott in Milwaukee.

