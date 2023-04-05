Thomas Clifford

February 10, 1943 - March 25, 2023

Thomas Francis Clifford, age 80, of Hayward, WI passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s in Duluth, MN after a short illness.

