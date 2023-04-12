clifford

Thomas Francis Clifford, age 80, of Hayward, WI passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s in Duluth, MN after a short illness.

Thomas was born February 10, 1943, in Watertown, WI, the son of William and Mary (Mulvaney) Clifford. Tom grew up in Watertown and graduated from Watertown High School in 1961. He then attended St. Norbert College and UW-Madison from which he graduated in 1968 with a degree in Social Work. Tom was married to Carol Pas that year.

