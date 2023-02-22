Our different fish species in Wisconsin were created by adapting to different environments over millions of years. Understanding these evolutionary differences may help people find and catch fish, or at least, gain more appreciation for how our diverse fish communities came to be.

The tail of many Wisconsin fish species offers an interesting little clue about where they evolved and the habitats they prefer. Fish that have “pointy” tips of their tail are typically those with some preference for flowing habitats. In this category we’d have redhorse, many species of minnows, white bass and other temperate bass, along with many others. Pointier tails are an adaptation to suit a life with more constant swimming, a necessity for holding position in flowing water.

