...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island
WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
I’ve been writing lately in preparation for the launch of an upcoming Zoom course on design. The first chapter of the course focuses on the theme of “Developing the Designer’s Eye.” One of the essays has lovely overlap with farming and gardening, and even though my compost pile is still covered with deep snow, the warmer weather has me thinking on spring. Here’s an excerpt.
Tending a fertile creative practice is much like tending a garden. There are weeds of bad habits and overthinking to pull out, stones of self-doubt and self-sabotage to pick, and the tender shoots of ideas to foster on their journey of blooming. Such blooming happens with greater frequency and beauty when the soil is rich and loamy, filled with goodness of deeply decomposed humus.
