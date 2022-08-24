slambovian

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams Tour Lake Superior will return—after a three-year hiatus—to shows in Hayward, Duluth and Ontonagon, Michigan.

They will perform in Hayward on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at The Park Center, 15791 Highway 63 N, Hayward.

