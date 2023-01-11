...FREEZING DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW THIS MORNING...
Areas of light freezing drizzle, light snow, and fog are possible
this morning. This combination may create slippery conditions and
low visibilities for the morning commute.
Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of
ice that may be undetectable. Please use extreme caution...
especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow
plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett, Washburn and
Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog may result in some slippery
patches on roadways, especially on elevated surfaces such as
bridges and overpasses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
The Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness Organization participates In 2023 American Birkebeiner Birkie Tour to shine a light on ovarian cancer
The Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness organization (OCSA) has been invited to “shine a light” on the silent symptoms of ovarian cancer on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 during the reimagined Birkie Tour in Cable, Wisconsin. The event is designed to introduce novice and seasoned skiers alike to the revamped trail system at Mt. Telemark Village. Skiers can tour at a relaxed pace during the day before gearing up for a race beneath the stars at the Birkie’s first-ever night race.
