The Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness Organization participates In 2023 American Birkebeiner ® Birkie Tour to shine a light on ovarian cancer

The Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness organization (OCSA) has been invited to “shine a light” on the silent symptoms of ovarian cancer on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 during the reimagined Birkie Tour in Cable, Wisconsin. The event is designed to introduce novice and seasoned skiers alike to the revamped trail system at Mt. Telemark Village. Skiers can tour at a relaxed pace during the day before gearing up for a race beneath the stars at the Birkie’s first-ever night race.

