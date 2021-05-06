To understand where the red quartzite originates, one has to go back 1.8 billion years or more when continental plates collided and the former Penokee Mountain Range, which featured Alps-like peaks over 10,000 feet, was formed near Lake Superior in upper Wisconsin and Michigan.

After the Penokees reached their uppermost height, erosion of the barren mountains began a slow and steady process for the next 100 million years, taking down the peaks and spreading its sand, silt and clay downstream through braided streams such as those seen nearby Alaskan glaciers — streams that spread out for miles with no banks and no vegetation.

