...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
Minimum relative humidity values from 25 to 30 percent combined
with west-northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
are expected over northwestern Wisconsin today. Any fires may
spread quickly in these conditions. For more information on
burning restrictions in Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
To understand where the red quartzite originates, one has to go back 1.8 billion years or more when continental plates collided and the former Penokee Mountain Range, which featured Alps-like peaks over 10,000 feet, was formed near Lake Superior in upper Wisconsin and Michigan.
After the Penokees reached their uppermost height, erosion of the barren mountains began a slow and steady process for the next 100 million years, taking down the peaks and spreading its sand, silt and clay downstream through braided streams such as those seen nearby Alaskan glaciers — streams that spread out for miles with no banks and no vegetation.
