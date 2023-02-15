nimrods poster

The World Champion Giant Ski Team, “The Nimrods,” will return to the snowy streets of downtown Hayward on February 23, 2023 as part of the American Birkebeiner. This year, the four-time champions will be seeking to raise money while also winning another title. The Giant Ski event of the American Birkebeiner involves teams of six participants racing together on one oversize pair of skis.

On Feb. 17 and 24 The Park Center in Hayward will be hosting a locally made film that chronicles the rise of The Nimrods, from their unconventional training methods to their internal struggles with selling out. Proceeds raised from the showings will be donated to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation in memory of Lawrence Glodoski of Hayward, a former wildfire incident commander.

