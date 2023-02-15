...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island
WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The World Champion Giant Ski Team, “The Nimrods,” will return to the snowy streets of downtown Hayward on February 23, 2023 as part of the American Birkebeiner. This year, the four-time champions will be seeking to raise money while also winning another title. The Giant Ski event of the American Birkebeiner involves teams of six participants racing together on one oversize pair of skis.
On Feb. 17 and 24 The Park Center in Hayward will be hosting a locally made film that chronicles the rise of The Nimrods, from their unconventional training methods to their internal struggles with selling out. Proceeds raised from the showings will be donated to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation in memory of Lawrence Glodoski of Hayward, a former wildfire incident commander.
