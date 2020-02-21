Of 34 artfully attired teams, the Nimrod Butter Falcons won the Birkie Giant Ski Race Thursday evening on Hayward's snow-covered Main Street.
In the Giant Ski, each team of six people races head to head against another team and the clock for 50 yards on a pair of 25-foot long “Giant Skis” up Hayward’s Main Street. Teams have a variety of clever themes and most dress to match.
