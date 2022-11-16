...SLICK AND SNOW COVERED ROADS ACROSS NORTHLAND...
Roads are ice and snow covered this morning as previously melted
snow refreezes and is covered with a fresh layer of actively
falling snow. Minnesota and Wisconsin Department of Transportation
road conditions and webcams show covered roadways with snow and
ice. Additionally, actively snowing falling snow may reduce
visibility to less than a mile at times.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations.
Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow
extra time when traveling. Make sure to turn on headlights.
The performers receive applause from a past year's performance.
The Hayward Community Choir will perform Ruth Elaine Schram’s “The Living Light” at this year’s Christmas Cantata, with performances scheduled Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and a matinee performance on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in the Hayward High School Auditorium.
This year’s choir director is Dan Gucinski, who has been a member of the choir since 2017 and on the board of directors since 2018. Gucinski’s musical background and qualifications are remarkable, with 35 years as a music teacher in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, conducting elementary, junior high and high school choirs and bands.
