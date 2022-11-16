cantata

The performers receive applause from a past year's performance.

The Hayward Community Choir will perform Ruth Elaine Schram’s “The Living Light” at this year’s Christmas Cantata, with performances scheduled Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and a matinee performance on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in the Hayward High School Auditorium.

This year’s choir director is Dan Gucinski, who has been a member of the choir since 2017 and on the board of directors since 2018. Gucinski’s musical background and qualifications are remarkable, with 35 years as a music teacher in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, conducting elementary, junior high and high school choirs and bands.

