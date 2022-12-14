In the Middle East as they were building a new neighborhood they stumbled upon an archaeological site that excited everyone. Clearly the place was a house of worship of some kind. But was it Jewish, Christian, pagan? It mattered because artifacts recovered at the site would need to be directed to the right places and, who knows, if it became a tourist attraction they would want to know who would manage it. They carefully excavated and looked for religious indicators on the pottery shards and other detritus of normal life. The finally reached the tile floor in the main assembly area and deep down, in the cracks in the grout of the tile, they found glitter. They knew right then and there the place was Christian because obviously it had been the scene of a Children’s Christmas Pageant. That glitter is forever – the bane of church janitors from time immemorial.

Yes, we just had our Children’s Christmas Pageant. And yes, it was practically perfect in every way. Kids have a wonderful way of leading us in the Christmas story that adults lack. The reason for that is kids still see the world with wonder. Adults have armored themselves with cynicism because they know all the things that can go wrong with the world but kids still have wonder and excitement. When a child is amazed by something they cannot hide it because their whole body quivers. All the wonderful, flexible muscles in a child’s face cannot help but show the wonder and amazement of the story as they themselves act it out. Most of the children acting the story out are not far from being babies, closer to being babies than adults, and they are amazed that Jesus was one of them, once, a child.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments