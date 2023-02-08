ice fishing

(Photo contributed by Drummond ice fishing team)

It was a successful day on Chequamegon Bay for both the Ashland Oredockers and visiting Drummond ice fishing teams at the Battle of the Bay fishing tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Oredockers again won the event for the third year straight year, led by Braden Gingras’ northern pick catch, which was the Battle’s largest.

