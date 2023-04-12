Marxen

Local author Peggy Prilaman Marxen grew up near the unincorporated town of Meteor in southern Sawyer County, a town consisting of 35.2 square miles and a population that hovers just above 135 or so.

Born in 1947 to parents who owned and operated a subsistence dairy farm and a home at the base of a hill where Badger Creek flowed, Marxen details her life in The Farm on Badger Creek: Memories of a Midwest Girlhood—first as a young girl growing up in the 50s and 60s, and then into her college years, finally returning as an adult when her father died in 1996.

