The Cable Hayward Area Arts Council is currently sponsoring the Spring Art Show at Hayward’s Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library, showcasing the work of fiber artist Norma Riehm of Hayward. A longtime quilter since 2002, Riehm is a national quilt teacher and award-winning artist known for her fiber-layered art quilts.
Chosen for inclusion in three books and many quilting magazines, her quilts are colorful and creative, using many stitched and embellished fiber media. Many of her quilts are meant to hang on the wall as an expression of her art, and, yes, she makes “regular” quilts to cuddle in, too.
