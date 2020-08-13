9-19 Fat Tire 1c.JPG

The annual Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival, formerly known as the Fat Tire Festival, announced Monday, Aug. 10, that it has canceled this year’s event, which was scheduled for Sept. 19 in the Hayward-Cable area. 

The festival, which has an office in Cable, is known for drawing more than 3,000 bicycle enthusiasts to the area and offers one of the nation’s longest point-to-point cross-county races.

