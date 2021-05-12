The past year has underscored the critical role teachers play in the lives of our students, families and communities. Spurred by a public health emergency that continues to bring many daily stressors and unforeseen challenges, Wisconsin’s teachers have reinvented the way they educate our students, ensuring learning continues. The ways in which teachers continue to inspire, even when faced with such uncertainty, have been nothing short of amazing.

During Teacher Appreciation Week, Wisconsinites can express our gratitude to those who have dedicated their lives to educating our students of today and leaders of tomorrow and highlight how the work they take on truly influences society.

