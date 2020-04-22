Students and staff at Hayward Intermediate School reacted with an outpouring of fond memories and sadness this week on Facebook in reaction to the loss of long-time music educator Peggy Wood.

Wood, 57, passed away March 29 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. She taught choral music and percussion for the past 19 years to third through fifth grade students at the Intermediate School. She energetically directed the kids in their annual Christmas concerts, and formed a fifth grade drumline group which performed at school concerts and at halftime of high school basketball games.

