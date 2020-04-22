Students and staff at Hayward Intermediate School reacted with an outpouring of fond memories and sadness this week on Facebook in reaction to the loss of long-time music educator Peggy Wood.
Wood, 57, passed away March 29 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. She taught choral music and percussion for the past 19 years to third through fifth grade students at the Intermediate School. She energetically directed the kids in their annual Christmas concerts, and formed a fifth grade drumline group which performed at school concerts and at halftime of high school basketball games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.