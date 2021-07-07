Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board Chairman Louis Taylor speaks to the audience following the inauguration of the new TGB and election of officers Friday, July 2. Listening at left is Tribal Court Judge Elaine Smith.
Serving on the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board for 2021-23 are (L-R) Michelle Beaudin, Gary "Little Guy" Clause, Tweed Shuman, Louis Taylor, Lorraine Gougé, Don Carley and Glenda Barber.
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
