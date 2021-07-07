Following the biennial election for Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board (TGB) members, the inauguration was held Friday morning, July 2, at the Sevenwinds Casino Conference Center.

LCO Tribal Court Judge Elaine Smith administered the oath of office to re-elected TGB members Louis Taylor, Don Carley and Tweed Shuman.

