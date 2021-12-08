Gift bags

For the 11th year, hundreds of Christmas gift bags like these will be distributed Dec. 19 to veterans and nursing home residents by All Needs in Home Caregiver in Hayward.

All Needs in Home Caregiver is now in their 11th consecutive year of hosting their Veterans Luncheon and presenting gift bags to the nursing home residents in Hayward — Golden Living, Country Terrace, Care Partners and Aspen Acres.

On Sunday, Dec. 19, Thomas Flavin and David McClain of the Tally Ho Supper Club, along with staff and volunteers, will visit and distribute the gift bags to residents and staff in the nursing homes and share some holiday cheer with them.

