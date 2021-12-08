All Needs in Home Caregiver is now in their 11th consecutive year of hosting their Veterans Luncheon and presenting gift bags to the nursing home residents in Hayward — Golden Living, Country Terrace, Care Partners and Aspen Acres.
On Sunday, Dec. 19, Thomas Flavin and David McClain of the Tally Ho Supper Club, along with staff and volunteers, will visit and distribute the gift bags to residents and staff in the nursing homes and share some holiday cheer with them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.