Tally Ho continues Christmas tradition.

 Contributed photo

Once again, this year, Tally Ho and All Needs in Home Caregiver will host their annual Christmas event/program, All Needs Gift Giving, along with local business supporters, including MarketPlace Foods and the Co-op. This annual Christmas gift-giving event is now in its twelfth year.

They will fill 300 gift bags for the nursing homes in Hayward—Golden Living, VitaCare and Aspen Acres, and will also visit 50 home-bound veterans and give them a gift bag.

