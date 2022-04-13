HLVCB staff

Hayward Lakes Visitors and Convention Bureau staff are, L-R, Sherry Beckman, executive director; Matt Ostrander, information specialist; and Mindy Simons, assistant director.

Welcome to the first of many monthly articles on “talking tourism” in Sawyer County.

My name is Sherry Beckman, and I have been the executive director of the Hayward Lakes Visitors and Convention Bureau (HLVCB) since 2012. Prior to that I was the marketing director, from 2003 until my promotion to executive director. Previously, from 1998 to 2002, I was the director of special events at the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce (HACC).

