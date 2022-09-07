Remembering Rob. Friends and family wore T-shirts at the Exeland Trout Festival Parade, Sunday, Sept. 4 to remember Rob Warner who passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 2, 2021. They include (back row, from left) Ed Mataczynski (cousin), Jon Riermann (uncle), Ryan Musil (cousin), Ken Triplett (cousin), Pat Dudley (close family friend), (next row, from left) Toni and Curt Auck (close family friends), Mary Jo Mataczynski (cousin), Stacee Jacobson (cousin), Abby Smith (cousin), Braydon Musil (cousin), Shelby Musil (cousin), Melissa Warner (mother),Randy Warner (father) Jesi Kelm (aunt), Charlotte (family friend’s baby), Jay McDonald (uncle), Toby (dog) and (front row, from left) Len Jeremy (uncle), Laura Jeremy (aunt), Kearah Warner (Rob’s daughter), Lucille Henry (Rob’s great grandmother), Jen Riermann (aunt), Ericka Ewert (Kearah’s mom) Grama Peg ( Rob’s grandmother). Other not in the photo include Amanda Warner (sister), Zach Hamilton (future brother-in-law), Ryley Warner (Rob’s son), Kathy Dudley (close family friend) and Kelly Christina and Owen Jacobson (cousins).
Rob Warner would cover up landmarks in his photos of his big fish so others wouldn’t learn of his favorite fishing spots.
This image of Rob Warner with a big musky on Oct. 29, 2021, would be the last taken of him before his passing on Nov. 2, 2021.
This is an image of Kearah Warner on Saturday night, Sept. 3, near her father’s gravesite with a beam of light shinning down on her.
Photo by Melissa Warner
Kearah Warner is the great,great-grand daughter to Lucille Henry (103) who was Rob's great-grandmother.
Sometimes when I’m photographing an event like I was at the Exeland Trout Festival on Sunday, Sept. 4 in the Village of Exeland, you see something that gets your attention and you just have to ask a question.
A group of people were sitting on the lawn on the south side of Highway 48 and they were all wearing dark purple, pink, white and lite green T-shirts reading: “The Man The Myth The Legend.”
