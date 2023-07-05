brakken obit

Sybil Lee Brakken, 73, of Cable, Wisconsin passed away quietly at home on July 1, 2023 following a long, valiant battle with cancer.

Sybil was predeceased by her parents, Bob and Meg Radlinger, lifelong residents of Marshfield, Wisconsin. She graduated from Marshfield’s Columbus High School in 1968.

