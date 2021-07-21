Summer Classic winners

Kordell Swanson (left) and Brady Carlin (right) won the championship flight of the Summer Golf Classic at Hayward Golf Club Sunday, July 18.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Golf Club hosted the seventh annual Summer Golf Classic Sunday, July 18.

Kordell Swanson and Brady Carlin won the championship flight of the 27-hole event with a 9-under par 99. Spencer Selnes and Devin Selnes took second with 102, and Podge Turnbull and Dustin Braaksma took third, also with 102.

