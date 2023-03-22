On February 17,18, Amy Suzan of Hayward competed at the National level at the United States Virgin Islands Powerlifting Federation (USVIPF) Championships winning three gold and one silver medals.

On Feb. 17 in St. Thomas, Suzan competed in the Equipped Bench Press Masters 1, 69k division and took 1st place. She made two of three lifts and ended with 214.9lbs.

