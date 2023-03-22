Amy Suzan on the podium with two of the four medals she earned in the US Virgin Islands Powerlifting Federation Championships, Feb. 17, 18.
Suzan lifted 259 pounds in the squat, a personal record for competition.
Suzan lifted 214.9 pounds in the equipped bench press, a bench press involving wearing a special jersey that assists in the lift, and 165.3 in the classic bench press.
Suzan lifted 303.1 pounds in the deadlift.
On February 17,18, Amy Suzan of Hayward competed at the National level at the United States Virgin Islands Powerlifting Federation (USVIPF) Championships winning three gold and one silver medals.
On Feb. 17 in St. Thomas, Suzan competed in the Equipped Bench Press Masters 1, 69k division and took 1st place. She made two of three lifts and ended with 214.9lbs.
