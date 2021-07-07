Amy Suzan of Hayward competed at USA Powerlifting Bench Press Nationals on June 16-19 in Daytona Beach, Florida, and took home two silvers and a fourth place medal.

On June 16, Suzan competed at the USA Powerlifting Raw Bench Press Nationals in the age category Masters 1 and 69K weight division. She made her first attempt at 154.9 pounds, earning a second-place silver medal.

