Amy Suzan, City of Hayward, won two silver medals and a fourth-place finsih a the June 16, 19 USA Powerlifting Bench Press Nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida. This is the second time she has competed in nationals. In 2019, she also won two silver medals.
Amy Suzan, City of Hayward, won two silver medals and a fourth-place finsih a the June 16, 19 USA Powerlifting Bench Press Nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida. This is the second time she has competed in nationals. In 2019, she also won two silver medals.
A screen shot of a live video feed shows Amy Suzan lifting during the competition in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Amy Suzan of Hayward competed at USA Powerlifting Bench Press Nationals on June 16-19 in Daytona Beach, Florida, and took home two silvers and a fourth place medal.
On June 16, Suzan competed at the USA Powerlifting Raw Bench Press Nationals in the age category Masters 1 and 69K weight division. She made her first attempt at 154.9 pounds, earning a second-place silver medal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.