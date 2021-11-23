Amy Suzan takes first place in Costa Rica

Amy Suzan of Hayward took first place in Women’s Masters 1, 69k Equipped Bench Press division with a lift of 209.4 pounds at the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) North American Powerlifting Federation (NAPF) Regional Bench Press Championships and the NAPF/Federacion Sudamericana de Powerlifting (FESUPO) Pan-American Regional Bench Press Championships Oct. 16 in San Jose, Costa Rica. It was her first international competition.

Suzan took first place in the Women’s Masters 1, 69k Equipped Bench Press division making two out of three lifts with the winning lift of 209.4 pounds. She also set three records that day, in both the Women’s 69K Masters 1 NAPF and the NAPF/FESUPO Pan-Am, as well as the NAPF/FESUPO Pan-Am Open division (all ages) 69k weight class record.

