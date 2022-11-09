Every year during the Super Bowl the team with most experience in the big game is always given the advantage – a recognition that experience makes a difference.

Amy Suzan of Hayward just returned from the International Powerlifting Federal World (IPFW) Championships in St. John, Newfoundland, Canada and from that competition she moved up from 10th in the world for her age and weight class to 9th, but more importantly for Suzan she returned with experience of competing in a world event and gained more confidence one only obtains by competing at the highest level.

