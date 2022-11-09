...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
CST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 7 to 12 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island
WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to midnight
CST Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory, from
midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Amy Suzan wearing a T-shirt from the International Powerlifting Federal World Championships in St. John, Newfoundland, Canada. Suzan also had photos from the competition taken by professional photographers, but the Record was unable to obtain release of the photos prior to publication.
Some members of the US Virgin Island team with Amy Suzan include (from left) Rupa Dainer, Lydia Hernandez, Kimberly Walford (Secretary General if USVI powerlifting, federation, 7x IP Classic Open World Champion, 76k masters 1 World champion and holder of the world record of the deadlift in her division at 539 lbs), Adrianna Pence (Suzan’s coach/handler at worlds who took 1st place in her division), Garmez Parks (Suzan’s assistant coach at worlds who took 3rd place in his division). The team medaled second in Masters 1 Womens Team and was one point behind first place.
Every year during the Super Bowl the team with most experience in the big game is always given the advantage – a recognition that experience makes a difference.
Amy Suzan of Hayward just returned from the International Powerlifting Federal World (IPFW) Championships in St. John, Newfoundland, Canada and from that competition she moved up from 10th in the world for her age and weight class to 9th, but more importantly for Suzan she returned with experience of competing in a world event and gained more confidence one only obtains by competing at the highest level.
