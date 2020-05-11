...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
A 62-year-old Bayfield man arrested Friday night in the shooting death of another Bayfield man had a longstanding feud with the dead man and a restraining order against him.
Randy Erickson remained in the Bayfield County Jail Sunday following the death of 64-year-old Michael Kinney. Kinney was pronounced dead a short time after police and emergency crews were called to the report of a shooting Friday near Kinney’s residence.
