Bayfield County Sheriff

A 62-year-old Bayfield man arrested Friday night in the shooting death of another Bayfield man had a longstanding feud with the dead man and a restraining order against him.

Randy Erickson remained in the Bayfield County Jail Sunday following the death of 64-year-old Michael Kinney. Kinney was pronounced dead a short time after police and emergency crews were called to the report of a shooting Friday near Kinney’s residence.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments