Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY... VERY DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH MINIMUM HUMIDITY VALUES FROM 15 TO 25 PERCENT. IN ADDITION TO THE LOW HUMIDITY WILL BE NORTHWEST WINDS FROM 8 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 20 MPH. THE WIND WILL DECREASE QUICKLY AROUND OR SHORTLY AFTER SUNSET. FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT THE WISCONSIN DNR BURNING RESTRICTIONS WEBSITE AT: DNR.WI.GOV/TOPIC/FORESTFIRE/RESTRICTIONS.HTML