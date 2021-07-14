Hayward Police Chief Joel Clapero reported that a male suspect was arrested Sunday evening, July 11, for an alleged unarmed theft of a sandwich and change from a tip jar at the Subway store on Highway 27 in Hayward.
At 8:51 p.m. a Subway employee reported that the suspect was a male wearing dark blue jeans, a gray T-shirt and red shoes. The suspect also was described as having black spiked hair.
A poll concerning whether a congressional investigation should be held concerning the January 6 riot/demonstration at the US Capital, the day the US House of Representatives and US Senate met to certify the Electoral College votes that determines presidential election winner.
