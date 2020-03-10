CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) — Police in northern Minnesota have arrested a suspect in the deaths of a woman and a 1-year-old child at a home on the Fond du Lac Indian Reservation.
Authorities were called to the home in Cloquet on Saturday for a welfare check on the woman and her child. Officers checked the home but were unable to contact or see anyone inside. Officers later obtained a search warrant and found the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and an 18-month-old boy inside the house.
