...SLICK AND SNOW COVERED ROADS ACROSS NORTHLAND...
Roads are ice and snow covered this morning as previously melted
snow refreezes and is covered with a fresh layer of actively
falling snow. Minnesota and Wisconsin Department of Transportation
road conditions and webcams show covered roadways with snow and
ice. Additionally, actively snowing falling snow may reduce
visibility to less than a mile at times.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations.
Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow
extra time when traveling. Make sure to turn on headlights.
The Biden Administration’s destruction of American Energy production is one the largest contributors to this period of high inflation. According to the consulting firm McKinsey, In the United States, gas prices jumped nearly 50 percent year-over-year, driving up energy prices 34.6 percent. Not only are many Americans having issues heating their homes, but prices of nearly all goods continue to rise due to increased production and logistical costs.
Right here in Northern Wisconsin, The Nemadji Trail Energy Center will be critical to the livelihoods and well-being of all of our residents and businesses. The NTEC natural gas plant would provide affordable and reliable energy to customers across four states – Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
