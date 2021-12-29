Canes vs. Barron

Hurricanes guard Brooke Quast drives around Barron’s Hailey Halvorson in their recent girls basketball game at Hayward High School. Barron edged the Canes 32-31.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

In a nonconference girls basketball game at the RJS Gym in Hayward Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Superior Spartans edged the Hayward Hurricanes 53-48.

The Canes stayed close to the Spartans throughout the game. Superior led at halftime 27-24.

