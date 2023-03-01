After a successful grand opening at Studio North on Saturday, Feb. 11, owners Ethan and Jenn Zimmerman are looking forward to a busy season, offering a wide range of services from screen printing, laser cutting/engraving, print, vinyl stickers, graphic design, web design and branding.

“We pride ourselves on our customer services and community mindset. Our goal is to be the one-stop shop for local small businesses for all of their merchandise and promotional needs—from screen-printed tees and hoodies to custom hats, coasters, notepads, tumblers and more,” said Jenn.

