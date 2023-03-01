...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
After a successful grand opening at Studio North on Saturday, Feb. 11, owners Ethan and Jenn Zimmerman are looking forward to a busy season, offering a wide range of services from screen printing, laser cutting/engraving, print, vinyl stickers, graphic design, web design and branding.
“We pride ourselves on our customer services and community mindset. Our goal is to be the one-stop shop for local small businesses for all of their merchandise and promotional needs—from screen-printed tees and hoodies to custom hats, coasters, notepads, tumblers and more,” said Jenn.
